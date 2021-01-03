Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon and the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

Visayas and eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.