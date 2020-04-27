Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country and localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.