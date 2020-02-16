Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to localized

thunderstorms.