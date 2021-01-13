Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, January 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Sorsogon, and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting Visayas and the low pressure area 10 km south of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, and rest of Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.