Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the provinces of Sarangani and Davao Occidental will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Mindanao.

PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The northern and western sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.