Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to shear line, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Sunday, Jan. 16.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Mindanao due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of the country.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.