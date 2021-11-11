Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to northeast monsoon, shear line: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan, Isabela, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Catanduanes, and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Mindanao, Palawan, and the rest of Visayas, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Aurora and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.