Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to northeast monsoon, easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Batanes and Cagayan will have cloudy skies and light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.