Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said,

as a result, Davao Region, Caraga, and Southern Leyte will have partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.