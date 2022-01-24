Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Monday, Jan. 24.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the low pressure area found 445 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte .

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Northern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.