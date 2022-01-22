Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Saturday, Jan. 22.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, these conditions will particularly be felt in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

The weather bureau they were due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon, and the shear line affecting the eastern section of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, Caraga and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have moderate winds and coastal waters.