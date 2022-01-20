Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.