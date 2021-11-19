Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over Camarines Provinces and Quezon.

PAGASA said this was due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 205 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.