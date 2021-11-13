Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Cagayan will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, the weather bureau said, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate and slight to moderate coastal waters.