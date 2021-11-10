Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting Palawan and Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, according to the weather bureau, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.