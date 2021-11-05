Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA and Western Visayas, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area off Coron, Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Mindanao, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.