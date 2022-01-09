Cloudy skies, rains expected due to northeast monsoon, easterlies: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, in particular, are expected in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, eastern and western section of Southern Luzon, and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.