Cloudy skies, rains expected as northeast monsoon affects Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Quezon will have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, PAGASA said.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.