Cloudy skies, rain showers expected today due to ITCZ, easterlies

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, and Zamboanga Peninsula, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the conditions were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the easterlies affecting the rest of the Philippines.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.