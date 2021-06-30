Cloudy skies, rain showers expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the conditions were due to the southwest monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have the same conditions also due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.