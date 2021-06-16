Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in the PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Metro Manila.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the conditions were due to the southwest monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Extreme Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.