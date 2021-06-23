Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Occidental Mindoro, Bataan and Zambales, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon.

According to PAGASA, flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The weather bureau said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.