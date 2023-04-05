Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the country: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular.

PAGASA said these were due to the easterlies.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.