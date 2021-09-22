Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL due to ITCZ, LPA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are still expected in parts of the country on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the conditions were due to the low pressure area (LPA) estimated 205 km east northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan, and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, where the LPA is embedded.

The weather bureau said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanap, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.