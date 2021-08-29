Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.