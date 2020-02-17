Cloudy skies, light rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and light rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.