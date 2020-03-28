Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said South Cotabato and Sarangani will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the trough of the low pressure area affecting Southern Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.