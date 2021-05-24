Weather Forecast

Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected today

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the Philippines will experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Palawan will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate coastal waters and winds.

