Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in the country today, March 7

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rains are expected in the country today, March 7.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, in particular, are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.

Localized thunderstorms are also causing the conditions, PAGASA said.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The entire archipelago, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.