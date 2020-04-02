Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and isolated rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeasterly surface windflow affects Extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country and localized thunderstorms.

The Northern section of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.