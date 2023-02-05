Cloudy skies expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa and Bicol Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.