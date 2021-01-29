Cloudy skies and rains expected today as northeast monsoon affects Luzon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 29, as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon will experience those conditions, with flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.