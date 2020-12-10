Clippers ink extension with forward Paul George

LOS ANGELES, United States ( AFP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension reportedly worth up to $226 million.

“As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play,” George said in a statement.

“I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success – both on and off the court – in the years ahead.”

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank called the deal “an important moment” for a franchise that has long played second-fiddle to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

“We aspire to create a destination for players, an environment where they can succeed and enjoy their success,” Frank said.

Head coach Tyronn Lue praised George’s versatility and leadership.

George was acquired by the Clippers in July of 2019 and in his first season with the club he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and shot a career-high 41.2 percent from three-point range.

The Clippers did not release terms of the deal, but the Los Angeles Times, citing two people with knowledge of the contract, reported George could earn up to $226 million over five years and has a player option for the final season in 2024-25.

