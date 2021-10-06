Environment, Fashion

Climate demonstrators invade Louis Vuitton catwalk show

Posted by Candy Megia on
A demonstrator holds a banner as models present creations by Louis Vuitton during the Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Louvre in Paris, on October 5, 2021. – Extinction Rebellion activists burst into the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre to denounce the impact of the fashion industry on climate change, on the last day of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

PARIS, France (AFP) – Extinction Rebellion climate activists burst onto the catwalk at Louis Vuitton’s Tuesday Paris Fashion Week show to blast the industry’s impact on the environment.

“Overconsumption = extinction”, a banner brandished by one demonstrator from the international civil disobedience movement against climate change read.

She climbed onto the catwalk set up in the Louvre art gallery even as models were showing off the latest styles, before being hustled away by security guards, an AFP photographer saw.

Join Eagle News on Telegram
A demonstrator is being evicted by a security member as models present creations by Louis Vuitton during the Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Louvre in Paris, on October 5, 2021. – Extinction Rebellion activists burst into the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre to denounce the impact of the fashion industry on climate change, on the last day of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Youth For Climate said in a statement that around 30 people were involved in planning the protest, with two arrested.

They called on the government to enforce “an immediate cut in production levels in the sector, given that 42 items of clothing were sold per person in France in 2019”.

Louis Vuitton did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts