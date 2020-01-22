Classes in Batangas colleges, universities outside Taal’s 14-km danger zone to resume tomorrow, Jan. 23

(Eagle News) — Classes in Batangas colleges, technical and vocational schools, and universities outside Taal’s 14-kilometer danger zone will resume on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Governor Hermilando Mandanas said in a memorandum signed on Wednesday, Jan. 22, that the decision was made after consultation with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Classes for students in the primary and secondary levels, however, will remain suspended.

An alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal, even as PHIVOLCS said in its latest bulletin that it monitored no ash emissions in the volcano.