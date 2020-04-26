Ciudad de Victoria quarantine facility for COVID-19 almost complete, says PHL gov’t

Eagle News) – The “We Heal as One Center” at the Philippine Arena complex in Ciudad de Victoria, Bocaue, Bulacan is on “advanced stage of completion,” according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In its Facebook and Twitter posts on Sunday night, April 26, the DPWH said that the quarantine facilities for COVID-19 at the Ciudad de Victoria are near completion. It also showed a video of the work done so far on the facilities.

“We Heal As One Center” at Philippine Arena Complex in Ciudad de Victoria, Bocaue, Bulacan is now on advanced stage of completion. pic.twitter.com/yZRzPLHYPR — DPWHph (@DPWHph) April 26, 2020

The DPWH worked on the modification of three mega tents at the Ciudad de Victoria grounds after it sent a team to assess these on April 13, 2020.

DPWH Task Force on Augmentation of Local and National Health Facilities Head Undersecretary Emil Sadain said that poles, primary power lines, transformers and other accessories were being set up in the grounds to provide electricity to the tents.

He said that that the department targets to finish all cubicles, nurse stations, sanitizing chambers and test booths of the center by Monday, April 27.

Sadain said that Manila Electric Company (Meralco) gave its commitment to work on putting up the poles, power lines, transformers and other accessories

On behalf of DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, Sadain said he sought Meralco’s assistance to provide fixed supplies of electricity for the mega tents.

Sadain had also requested Meralco chair Manuel Pangilinan free wifi access from PLDT and Smart Communications, while Maynilad will provide free water supply.

The DPWH official also anticipated that all civil works in Ciudad de Victoria for the mega tents would be finished in less than 10 days. Work there started on April 20.

“The target of DPWH Task Force and Region 3 is to be able to complete all cubicles, nurse stations, sanitizing chambers and test booths of the center by April 27 and turn-over to Department of Health and National Task Force Against COVID-19,” Sadain said in a statement released by the DPWH on Friday.

Atty. Glicerio “GP” Santos IV, Chief Operating Officer of Maligaya Development Corporation, had earlier showed to the DPWH team the three (3) mega tents that would be turned into quarantine facilities for about 440 COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic patients.

Earlier, the Philippine government thanked the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) for offering the use of the Ciudad de Victoria complex in Bocaue, Bulacan to be used as isolation and quarantine center for COVID-19 patients.

The INC has also offered housing facilities inside the complex for doctors, health care workers, and other staff who would be manning the quarantine facilities.

(Eagle News Service)