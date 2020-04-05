Chinese medical experts arrive in PHL to help Filipinos fight COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News) – The 12 medical experts from China, who are expected to provide valuable advice to the government in its efforts to curb the spread of of COVID-19, have arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)

The medical experts including two Chinese officials were welcomed by DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin and PCOO secretary Martin Andanar.

In a Twitter post, the DFA said the experts will share technical advice on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the country.

The experts also brought non-invasive materials, personal protection equipment (PPE) suits, and masks donated by China, which was received by Sec. Locsin.

The Chinese medical experts and officials are expected to stay in the Philippines for two weeks to observe and share with their Filipino counterparts best practices and experiences in battling the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan and Hubei.

They will also visit several government hospitals, among them the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

(Eagle News Service)