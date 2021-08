TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — China’s Zou Jingyuan won parallel bars gold at the Olympics on Tuesday to add to his two world titles on the apparatus.

The 23-year-old earned a soaring 16.233 points to take the title in Tokyo over half a point clear of Germany’s Lukas Dauser in silver.

Turkey’s Ferhat Arican finished with the bronze.

