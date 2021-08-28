Chinese embassy slams US ‘political manipulation’ in Covid origins report

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — China’s embassy in Washington Friday accused the US intelligence community of “political manipulation” after a report in which Beijing was accused of withholding key information about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The report by the US intelligence community shows that the US is bent on going down the wrong path of political manipulation,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The report by the intelligence community is based on the presumption of guilt on the part of China, and it is only for scapegoating China.”

