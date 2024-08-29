Chinese Embassy in Philippines protests remarks made by Japan ambassador concerning South China Sea dispute

FILE PHOTO: A Philippine coast guard vessel and a Chinese coast guard vessel sail next to each other during an incident where the Philippines and China accused each other of ramming vessels and performing dangerous manoeuvres, at a location given as the South China Sea, in this screen grab obtained obtained from a handout video released August 19, 2024. China Coast Guard via Weibo/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s embassy in the Philippines on Thursday said it had sent a diplomatic note of protest to the Japanese embassy in the Southeast Asian country concerning “irresponsible” remarks its ambassador made regarding the South China Sea’s Sabina Shoal.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy said the comments displayed “ignorance of the facts and contained unwarranted accusations against China” after Japan’s ambassador on Monday tweeted a video of a Chinese coastguard vessel under the words “another unacceptable development around Sabina Shoal”.

 

