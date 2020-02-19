China withdraw from Romania Davis Cup tie due to coronavirus worries

PARIS, France (AFP) — China have been forced to pull out of next month’s Davis Cup play-off with Romania due to the ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak, the International Tennis Federation announced (ITF) on Tuesday.

They were due to travel to the Romanian city of Piatra Nemat for qualifying matches in the second-tier competition in March.

“The Davis Cup Committee has accepted the withdrawal of China, P.R. from their Davis Cup World Group I Play-off against Romania on 6-7 March,” the ITF tweeted.

“The increased restrictions in response to the current Coronavirus outbreak have resulted in the China, P.R. team being unable to travel to this tie. Romania will advance to play in World Group I in September,” the statement continued.

The virus, which has killed more than 1,800 people in China, has trashed Asia’s sporting calendar, forcing the postponement of top events including the Hong Kong Sevens rugby.

Earlier on Tuesday, organisers of Vietnam’s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix told AFP that the race will take place in Hanoi in April 5 despite the spread of the virus.

Last week, the Chinese GP scheduled for April 19 joined the World Athletics Indoor Championships and European Tour and LPGA golf tournaments in being shelved because of the deadly outbreak.

