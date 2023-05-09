China says to expel Canada’s top diplomat in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China (AFP) — China said Tuesday it was expelling Canada’s consul in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa said it was sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker critical of Beijing.

Beijing’s foreign ministry labelled Jennifer Lynn Lalonde “persona non grata” in an English statement published online, adding “China reserves the right to further react”.

Lalonde was told to leave China by May 13.

“China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious demarches and strong protest to Canada,” the statement said.

“As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata.”

Beijing’s move comes after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei would have to leave the country.

Canada, she said, would “not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs”.

“We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance,” she said, adding that foreign diplomats in Canada “have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home.”

