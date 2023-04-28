China says Philippine boat’s ‘provocative action’ caused near-crash

BEIJING, China (AFP) — China said Friday that a near-collision in the South China Sea between a Chinese coast guard ship and Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists was caused by the latter’s “premeditated and provocative action”.

The near-miss off the Spratly Islands on Sunday was the latest in a steady string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the contested waterway.

The incident happened after Philippine coast guard boats approached Second Thomas Shoal, known in China as Ren’ai Jiao. As one boat neared the shoal, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel more than twice its size sailed into its path.

AFP journalists watched the incident from another Philippine coast guard boat, which was less than a kilometer away.

The Philippine captain said the Chinese ship came within 45 meters (50 yards) of his boat and only his quick actions avoided the steel-hulled vessels crashing into each other.

Asked about the incident on Friday at a regular press briefing, the Chinese foreign ministry said the Philippine boats had “intruded” without China’s permission.

“The Chinese coast guard vessel safeguarded China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order, in accordance with the law, while taking timely measures to avoid the dangerous approach of Philippine vessels and to avoid a collision,” said spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“It was a premeditated and provocative action for the Philippine vessel to barge into the waters of Ren’ai Jiao with journalists on board, the aim was to deliberately find fault and take the opportunity to hype up the incident,” she added.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

