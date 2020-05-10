China donates additional 150,000 COVID-19 testing kits, 18k disposable overalls for PHL virus fight

(Eagle News) — The Chinese government donated more testing kits and overall protective equipment to help the Philippines’ fight against COVID-19.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr. and Chief Implementer of the National Plan Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. received from Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian the Chinese Government’s additional donation of 150,000 testing kits and 18,000 disposable overalls on Sunday, May 10.

The donations were delivered via two chartered flights. The 150,000 testing kits and some of the 18,000 disposable overalls already arrived on Saturday, May 9, while the remaining overalls were scheduled to arrive Sunday evening.

The DFA in a release said that among those present at the turnover of donations were Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Atty. Brigido J. Dulay, Health Undersecretary Mario C. Villaverde, Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert Eric A. Borje, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Meynardo LB. Montealegre, and Department of Health Director Ariel Valencia.

The Chinese government in March also donated at least 100,000 PCR based testing kits for COVID-19

(Eagle News Service)