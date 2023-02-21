China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’

BEIJING, China (AFP) — China’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is “deeply concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine, which is “intensifying and even getting out of control”.

Beijing will “work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security,” Qin Gang said in a speech on global security.

Referencing the coming first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor on February 24, Qin said Beijing would “continue to promote peace talks”.

“At the same time, we urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China,” Qin said, following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.

And regarding the island of Taiwan — which China claims as part of its territory and has vowed to seize one day — Qin urged countries to “stop making an uproar by shouting ‘Today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'”.

China has said it will publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a “political solution” to the Ukraine crisis.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Beijing was against attacks on nuclear power plants, opposed the use of biochemical weapons and was willing to work with “all parties”.

