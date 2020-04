(Eagle News)–China Airlines has announced the cancellation of several of its flights from May 1 to 31.

In an advisory, the airline said the following flights have been cancelled:

CI 711/CI 722 – Kaohsiung-Manila-Kaohsiung

CI 701/CI 702 – Taipei-Manila-Taipei

The cancellation came amid simulations of a lockdown in several areas in the country against COVID-19.