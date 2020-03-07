Chief of municipal police station of Argao, Cebu arrested for letting female inmates sleep in his quarters

(Eagle News) — The chief of the municipal police station of Argao, Cebu has been arrested for letting two female inmates sleep in his quarters.

Police Major Ildefonso Vinalon Miranda Jr., 46, was also reportedly sleeping in one bed with the younger female inmate, while the older female inmate acted as their helper, based on the surveillance done by the Philippine National Police’s Integrated Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG).

Miranda was found sleeping together with 23-year-old inmate Jean Claudia de Guzman in his quarters on Thursday night, while the other female detainee, 40-year-old Brenda Cutilla, acted as their helper, running errands for them, according to the PNP-IMEG.

Cutillar was also found sleeping inside his airconditioned office.

The two female detainees have drug-related charges.

Miranda will be charged for violating Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and for committing direct bribery. He will also face charges for violating Article 156 of the Revised Penal Code for his act of removing a person inside his cell.

He was placed under surveillance by the PNP-IMEG after receiving reports that he has been giving special treatment to two female prisoners.

IMEG Acting Director Col. Ronald Oliver Lee said that he would recommend summary dismissal proceedings against Miranda. He submitted his recommendation to Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Central Visayas Police Regional Office (PRO-7).