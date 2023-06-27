Chicago battles unhealthy air quality amid Canadian wildfire smoke

The iconic skyline of Chicago was veiled in a thick blanket of smoke originating from the raging wildfires in Canada. The 360 Chicago Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building provided a striking view of the city obscured by the heavy haze on June 27, 2023.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement urging residents to exercise caution.

“The City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has categorized our Air Quality Index as “unhealthy” due to Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region, the statement read. “We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors.”

Additionally, in light of the unhealthy conditions, Johnson suggested that Chicagoans may consider wearing masks to protect themselves.

The City of Chicago is closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the smoke on public health.

(Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)