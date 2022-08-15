Championship leaders Blackburn maintain perfect start against Baggies

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) – Blackburn Rovers extended their perfect start to the English Championship season with a 2-1 win at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Rovers only had two shots on target in the whole of the 90 minutes at Ewood Park but made them count.

Ben Brereton Diaz fired them in front just before half-time ahead of setting up Sam Gallagher, who doubled their lead just two minutes after the restart.

Albion were the more dominant side for much of the game but only had Grady Diangana’s deflected goal to show for their efforts.

Rovers are the only side in English football’s second-tier with a 100 percent record so far this season after after winning their first three league games for the first time since 1988.

In Sunday’s other Championship match, Chuba Akpom’s double helped Middlesbrough draw 2-2 with Sheffield United at the Riverside.

The visitors led through Sander Berge’s 18th-minute strike before Akpom levelled from close range for his first Boro goal since April 2021.

Ryan Giles turned Iliman Ndiaye’s centre into his own net midway through the second half but Akpom’s header eight minutes from time rescued a point for the home side.

The draw means Boro, who saw substitute Duncan Watmore hit a post late on, remain without a win this season.

