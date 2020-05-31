Central Visayas, and cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Zamboanga added to GCQ areas starting Monday, June 1

(Eagle News) –Malacanang added more areas for General Community Quarantine (GCQ) as eased restrictions start on Monday, June 1.

Central Visayas (Region 7) and Zamboanga City were included in the GCQ areas starting tomorrow, June 1, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Harry Roque.

Cebu City and Mandaue City which were earlier under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) will thus be placed under GCQ starting June 1, since they are under Region 7.

These areas will be added to the earlier announced GCQ areas of Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and the provinces of Pangasinan and Albay. Davao City will also remain under GCQ.

The addition of new areas were agreed upon in the latest meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“Nagpulong po kahapon ang inyong IATF at ito po ang napagkasunduan. Uulitin ko lang po iyong mga lugar na nasa GCQ at MGCQ kasama na po iyong mga siyudad na naaktuhan na po ang kanilang mga apila,” Roque said on Saturday, May 30.

“So, ang mga lugar pong ito ay nasa ilalim ng General Community Quarantine mula a-uno ng Hunyo hanggang a-kinse ng Hunyo: Ang probinsya ng Pangasinan, ang buong Region 2, ang buong Region 3, ang Region 4-A, ang National Capital Region kasama po ang Municipality of Pateros,” he said.

“Sa Region 7 po, nasa ilalim po ng GCQ sa Visayas ang Region 7. Nasa GCQ naman po sa Mindanao ang Zamboanga City at ang Davao City. Lilinawin ko po: ang Cebu at ang Mandaue City po ay nasa GCQ na rin.”

The rest of the country are considered under Modifed General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Roque also explained what will happen under a GCQ situation.

“Ano ba ho ang ibig sabihin ng GCQ? Ang GCQ po ay iyong mga pagpapatupad ng mga temporary measures kasama na po iyong paglilimita sa galaw at transportasyon, iyong pagre-regulate po ng ilang mga industriya at saka iyong presensiya po ng ating kapulisan para ipatupad ang community quarantine protocols.”

He also explained that the Modified GCQ or MGCQ is the transition phase to the new normal.

There will be more relaxed protocols, including limitation on movement and transportation. More industries will also be allowed to open. But there will still be police presence in areas so ensure the enforcement of community quarantine guidelines.

“Ang MGCQ, ito po iyong transition between GCQ at iyong tinatawag nating new normal. Ang mangyayari po diyan magiging mas relaxed po ang ating mga limitasyon sa paggalaw at transportasyon at iyong mga pagbukas po ng ating mga industriya; bagama’t mayroon pong presensiya ng ating kapulisan para mag-enforce pa rin ang community quarantine protocols.”

But Roque reminded the public that the whole country is still under community quarantine protocols tomorrow, Monday, June 1, and should still observe the wearing of face masks in public, social or physical distancing, and proper handwashing and frequent sanitation of surfaces.

(Eagle News Service)